Floyd Shivambu calls Tito Mboweni's growth plan 'imperialism in action'

In an interview on eNCA, Shivambu said he believed the plan was drawn up by "consultants".

He said he doubts that it would lead to job creation and condemned the proposals for deviating from the ANC's previous National Development Plan, adding that it contained a number of inconsistencies.

Shivambu pointed out the plan did not mention anything about the "fourth industrial revolution".

"We are going to give a detailed response to what appears to be a consultant's contribution on what should be the economic growth in SA," he said.

Shivambu also raised an issue with the policy document for allegedly privatising state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Transnet.

"It is a way of deepening neoliberalism and it's not going to improve people's conditions. It's not going to create jobs," he said.

"It is a fundamental departure from the NDP [National Development Plan] commitments, form the ANC's manifesto commitments in terms of job creation and economic growth."