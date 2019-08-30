Floyd Shivambu calls Tito Mboweni's growth plan 'imperialism in action'
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has slammed finance minister Tito Mboweni's plan for economic growth, saying it is an "imperialism in action".
Mboweni unveiled the economic growth plan on Tuesday and called upon South Africans to comment.
He said the plan was an attempt to translate the broad outcomes of inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.
Mboweni said the strategy was partly a response to SA's decline in the global competitiveness rankings - falling from 44th to 67th between 2007 and 2018.
In an interview on eNCA, Shivambu said he believed the plan was drawn up by "consultants".
He said he doubts that it would lead to job creation and condemned the proposals for deviating from the ANC's previous National Development Plan, adding that it contained a number of inconsistencies.
Shivambu pointed out the plan did not mention anything about the "fourth industrial revolution".
"We are going to give a detailed response to what appears to be a consultant's contribution on what should be the economic growth in SA," he said.
Shivambu also raised an issue with the policy document for allegedly privatising state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Transnet.
"It is a way of deepening neoliberalism and it's not going to improve people's conditions. It's not going to create jobs," he said.
"It is a fundamental departure from the NDP [National Development Plan] commitments, form the ANC's manifesto commitments in terms of job creation and economic growth."
[RECAP]: DP @FloydShivambu describes the perspective of the macroeconomic policy presented by Finance Minister as one not developed inside National Treasury. Instead, it’s a product of consultants from outside SA. This is imperialism in action. pic.twitter.com/wYPTlGSNzl— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 29, 2019
[RECAP]: DP @FloydShivambu illustrates how this perspective is not a reflection of the ruling parties policies and it’s not even a reflection of reality. He concludes with what can be done in the immediate for SA’s economy. pic.twitter.com/3neg2q95bb— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 29, 2019
[RECAP]: DP @FloydShivambu says in the immediate, government must use its buying power to drive industrialisation so that we drive jobs and economic activity. pic.twitter.com/rRi38Hm3p8— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 29, 2019
Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly
ZANDILE GUMEDE SAGA: Has the ANC has lost control of KZN?
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.