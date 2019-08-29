Suffer the SA economy while the president dilly-dallies on policy

The economy is by far the single most important issue in South Africa today.

Many of the tensions in society and the increasing contestations between different groupings would be mitigated by improved economic performance.

If the current debates over the legacy and historical baggage of the past - such as land reform, race relations, redress, redistribution and social justice were taking place against the backdrop of a booming economy in which business confidence and labour absorption were high - they would be more constructive.

Trying to deal with inequality and the accompanying social ills through greater state intervention, higher taxation and the expansion of the welfare system without industrialisation and economic revival is like pouring water into a bucket with holes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should be able to provide leadership and answers to this very pressing issue.

He should inspire confidence that the government is making headway in creating an environment that encourages not just investment, but the type of investment that speaks to the country's priorities, with job creation being key.

South Africa is not the only country to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. Examples the world over show that development requires a strong and capable state.

In Parliament last week, Ramaphosa met questions regarding the ANC government's approach to economic renewal with an air of irritation.

He quipped that DA leader Mmusi Maimane constantly asks him questions with reference to the same issues; Eskom, expropriation without compensation, nationalisation of the Reserve Bank and prescribed assets.