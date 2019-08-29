Put economy first, not ideologies

The National Treasury or, more specifically, finance minister Tito Mboweni caught many by surprise on Tuesday when he published a set of economic reform proposals.

The paper titled "Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an economic strategy for South Africa" is bound to spark a heated debate about the country's economic direction.

Although those who follow such matters closely were expecting Mboweni to present a strategy document proposing how the country would overcome the current economic crisis, few thought he'll do so so soon and make it public even before it has been tabled before the cabinet.

It may be a reflection of Mboweni's frustration with how slow President Cyril Ramaphosa has dealt with economic questions, but it could also be an indication that the situation has become so dire that it makes no sense to delay just observe government protocols.