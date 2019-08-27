Helen Zille launches new podcast
Two months after a “very productive” three-hour conversation over tea and cake with Thuli Madonsela, former DA leader Helen Zille has launched her own podcast.
Zille made headlines in May after she took to social media to express controversial views on “black privilege”. This resulted in the former public protector calling on her to withdraw her claims and apologise.
Media personalities Pearl Thusi and Hlomla Dandala, author Zakes Mda and finance minister Tito Mboweni also chimed in.
On August 24, Zille announced the launch of the podcast, Tea with Helen, which will air on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.
On Monday, the first podcast, (featuring @Bruceps and I discussing President Ramaphosa's "New Dawn") will go live. Subscribe here (for free) to #TeaWithHelenhttps://t.co/oAEE30YrHY— Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 24, 2019
According to the podcast's slogan, its purpose is to engage in conversations with those who disagree with the former Western Cape premier's views.
So far it has attracted more than 1,900 subscribers.
The first video was posted on Monday morning. It featured Zille having tea with Business Day's former editor-in-chief, Peter Bruce.
