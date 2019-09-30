'Mister Clean' Maimane hits speed bump

A Toyota Fortuner is threatening to be to DA leader Mmusi Maimane what a VBS Bank- "funded" Range Rover is to EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu or what a R500,000 Bosasa donation is to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But while Shivambu and Ramaphosa may survive their controversies, the fortunes of the lay preacher-turned-politician look less promising.

The Fortuner, donated to the DA by accounting fraud-accused Markus Jooste, is threatening to cut short Maimane's career.

The DA leader is at the centre of a storm over the use of the car sponsored by Steinhoff as well as his declaration of house rent from a Durban businessman.

A senior DA MP who wished to remain anonymous told Sowetan yesterday that Maimane earned enough money and did not need a sponsored car.

The MP said Maimane had "dug himself a grave that will most likely result in him being recalled".

"It's plain stupidity on his part and, dare I say, greed. No one would support what he had done. We pride ourselves on being an anti-corruption party and Mmusi is doing severe damage to the brand. He will be out," said the leader.

"We all own or hire our own cars. He is leader of the opposition and earns more than the average MP. Next will be a [federal] congress. He must just come clean and apologise."

The DA's federal congress, the highest decision-making body, which can remove the party leader, must take place at least once every three years.

City Press yesterday reported that Maimane was using the Fortuner long after allegations of fraud had emerged against Jooste.

The newspaper reported that Maimane had ignored warnings from his DA colleagues about his continued use of the vehicle.

Jooste and others at Steinhoff are accused of accounting fraud, including insider trading dating back as far back as 2015.

The accusations, which emerged last year, sent the company's share price plunging, effectively wiping out R20bn of investments from public servants' pensions.

Yesterday, Maimane accused his detractors in the DA of championing a smear campaign against himself by leaking information about his personal life to the media.

"The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family," Maimane posted on Twitter.