Eskom won't sell Kusile power station

Eskom does not believe that there is a need to sell its incomplete Kusile power station and similar assets to help the embattles power utility as proposed by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

This was revealed by the Standing Committee On Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa at a briefing held in Meggawatt Park, Sunninghill.

Scopa visited Kusile and Medupi power stations over the past few days in order to establish why the costs of the constructions projects kept on rising. The committee then met with the board of Eskom to get answers for some of its concerns.

Hlengwa told reporters on Thursday that the question of the sale of power stations was posed to Eskom.

“We posed the question to Eskom on the sale of Kusile and the responses that we’ve received is that they do not believe, on the basis of the work that they have done, that selling Kusile or any of the assets will be the best way to go. That was the initial response on the interaction that we had and the full response to our question will be given to the committee on Monday by 12,” said Hlengwa.

The sale of some of the power stations was one of the proposals made by Mboweni - a plan to help revive South Africa’s ailing economy.