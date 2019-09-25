Family blames Agrizzi for Watson's death

The family of the late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson have accused his former right-hand man Angelo Agrizzi of being behind his death.

Watson's nephew Jared Watson yesterday told Sowetan that Agrizzi would have been the only person to benefit from his uncle's death.

"If there was foul play, as we suspect, we would have to ask who would stand to gain from Gavin's death, and who had threatened Gavin's life before. "The only answer we have to both these questions is Agrizzi," said Jared.

"Obviously, Agrizzi stood to gain from Gavin's death as Gavin was to provide information confirming that Agrizzi had been stealing from Bosasa and disproving all the lies he had told the state capture commission. The consequences would be dire for Agrizzi," Jared said.

Agrizzi said he would not "comment on infatuations and allegations" made against him.

Watson died when a Bosasa-owned Toyota Corolla he was travelling in crashed into a concrete pillar close to the OR Tambo International Airport last month.

His death came two days before he was scheduled to give evidence at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) tax inquiry.

The Sars inquiry wanted to look into Watson's tax affairs after Agrizzi made startling claims during his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.