Bongi Mbonambi’s ability to consistently put in a shift has helped elevate him to the Springbok starting line-up for a do-or-die match.

On Friday the Boks play Italy in a pool B match which may have grave consequences for the losers.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has opted to play Tendai Mtawarira instead of Steven Kitshoff‚ while Lood de Jager got selected ahead of Franco Mostert.

It is the reshaped front row‚ however‚ that would have piqued interest.

Mbonambi has been a consistent performer this year‚ with his uncanny ability to routinely tick the boxes a hooker ought to.

He doesn’t quite have Malcolm Marx’s impact as a ball carrier or poacher but his all-round game is consistently at such a high level that he is now impossible to ignore.