Three killed in collision between truck and car in Richmond, KZN

Three people were killed and fourth person seriously injured in a collision between a truck and car on the R56 in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, early on Sunday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene just before 7am, they found a truck lying on its side and a vehicle partially off the road.

“Upon further assessment, they found the provincial [emergency medical service] already in attendance and treating one of the patients. The patient had sustained serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, three people inside the vehicle had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene,” ER24 said in a statement.