Man stabbed, friend seriously injured in 'robbery' on Clifton's 3rd Beach

A man was stabbed to death and his friend seriously injured during an apparent robbery on Clifton's 3rd Beach in Cape Town on Saturday night.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male believed to be in his twenties are being investigated after he was stabbed to death on 3rd Beach Clifton ... at around 9.30pm," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

“The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested.”

Former Cape Town councillor Jacques Webber said in a post on Facebook that he had received numerous messages about events at the beach on Saturday night.

“From what I am told, last night saw 1000's [thousands] of students descend onto the beach after matric farewell events. I was contacted when the first fight broke out and informed Law Enforcement Services who were already responding to the beach from various locations,” Webber said in his post.