Deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies in car crash

Deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa and four other people were run over and killed by a truck on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.

The 38-year-old deputy minister’s car stopped to assist at another accident scene when the crash happened, the presidency confirmed.

The incident took place just after the Carousel toll-gate just outside Pretoria.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of deputy minister Hlongwa, as well as the stakeholders in the business, labour and community with whom she engaged in the mining sector,” spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

Hlongwa was appointed as deputy minister of mineral resources and energy in May this year. She was one of the youngest members of the executive.