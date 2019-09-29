Man killed as car hits pedestrian in Verulam

A man was killed when his vehicle rolled after hitting a pedestrian on the R102 in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday night.

Emergency service Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision between Verulam and Ottawa, north of Durban, at 9.48pm.

"Reports from the scene indicate that [a] light motor vehicle struck a pedestrian walking across the road.

"The driver of the car lost control and left the road, coming to a stop down an embankment," Netcare 911 said in a statement.

Medics assessed the driver, who was ejected from the car during the rollover, finding him to be in a critical condition which required advanced life-support intervention.

"The patient's condition deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene."

Netcare 911 said the pedestrian sustained moderate injuries, was stabilised and transported by ambulance to hospital.