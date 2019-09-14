Deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa dies in car crash
Deputy mineral resources and energy minister Bavelile Hlongwa died in a car crash on Friday.
While details of the incident have not yet been provided, the department's director-general confirmed the accident.
"It is with great sadness to inform you about the sudden death of ... Bavelile Hlongwa. She died in an accident today [Friday], September 13 2019. Details to be made available as time progresses.
"May her soul rest in peace," the DG said in a statement.
Hlongwa was named deputy minister at the end of May this year, and previously held the position of deputy chair at the National Youth Development Agency. She holds a Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering, obtained from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
This is a developing story.
