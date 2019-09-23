Hope for alleged victims as class action launched against online loan company

Dare the thousands of victims of an alleged online loan scam hope that the company responsible will soon be forced to shut down their misleading websites and refund all those they bullied into making payments for a “phone advice subscription service”?

Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic has announced that it will be launching a class action lawsuit against Lifestyle Direct Group International, its affiliate websites - including Loan Locator, Loan Choice, Loan Picker and Loan Quest - and its collection firm, Lifestyle Legal, on behalf of the thousands of desperate South African loan seekers who were allegedly duped by those sites.

Customers thought they were applying for loans - a misconception fuelled by the website names - but in fact, the terms and conditions, hidden behind clicks, committed them to a 12-month “service mandate agreement” for phone advice they neither wanted nor needed. Such advice, for car accident claims, legal issues and the like, is supposedly provided by “third party contractors”. It cost around R430 for the first month, and R99 a month for the remaining 11 months, whether the service was used or not.

The promise of a loan was, and still is, the carrot, but those Ts and Cs state that the company will “submit a loan application on the applicant’s behalf to various financial institutions”, as they see fit. And if the unwitting subscribers fail to pay, they receive demands for payment of the entire year’s subscription from Lifestyle Legal of Century City, Cape Town, followed by threats of blacklisting and legal action and phony summonses.