Four family members knocked down by a car in GaMphahlele
Limpopo police are investigating a culpable homicide following the death of four people who were hit by a vehicle while walking on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said four people were hit by a motor vehicle near Maralaleng village in the GaMphahlele area on Tuesday night.
"It is alleged that four family members - aged between 10 and 55 years - were walking along Maralaleng gravel road when they were knocked down by the vehicle that was travelling from Lekurung to Dithabaneng direction.
The police were summoned to the scene and reacted swiftly, accompanied by the emergency services and subsequently, all these people were certified dead at the scene," he said.
Ngoepe said the cause of the accident is not clear at this stage, but the ongoing police investigations will tell.
Police said they identified the deceased family members as Veronica Maswinyane, 55, Pontsho Kadiaka Akani, 30, Constance Kadiaka , 40, and Thereso Kadiaka aged 10.
