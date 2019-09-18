Four family members knocked down by a car in GaMphahlele

Limpopo police are investigating a culpable homicide following the death of four people who were hit by a vehicle while walking on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said four people were hit by a motor vehicle near Maralaleng village in the GaMphahlele area on Tuesday night.

"It is alleged that four family members - aged between 10 and 55 years - were walking along Maralaleng gravel road when they were knocked down by the vehicle that was travelling from Lekurung to Dithabaneng direction.