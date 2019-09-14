South Africa

ANC expresses 'shock and disbelief' at death of Bavelile Hlongwa

By Qaanitah Hunter - 14 September 2019 - 12:17
Deputy mineral resources and energy minister Bavelile Hlongwa died in a car crash on Friday.
Image: gov.co.za

Mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa was returning from an ANC Youth League event at the University of Limpopo on Friday when she died in an accident on the N1 highway, the ANC said.

The ANC expressed its shock and disbelief at the death of Hlongwa with  party secretary-general Ace Magashule describing her as a competent, learnt and dedicated cadre.

“As a movement, we are filled with a great sense of grief and shock, to lose such a dynamic, educated, intelligent, fearless and selfless young woman who gave so much of herself, skills, time and life to the service of the people of South Africa and the ANC. She also devoted her time to political education and international work  — believed in radical economic transformation and always respected the authority of the movement and abided by decisions of the collective with undivided loyalty,” Magashule said in a statement.

News
10 hours ago

Hlongwa served on the national executive committee of the ANC Youth League and was appointed as the deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). The party said she was also an active member of the ANC Women's League.

Hlongwa, and four other people were struck and killed by a truck on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.

The 38-year-old deputy minister’s car stopped to assist at another accident scene when the crash happened, the presidency confirmed.

The incident took place just after the Carousel tollgate outside Pretoria.

Magashule said Hlongwa was about to be co-opted into the NEC of the ANC.

News
7 hours ago

“The next meeting of the ANC NEC which is due to sit later this month would have considered this recommendation and most certainly approved it,” he said.

Magashule said this was a testament to how Hlongwa stood out in her work.

“She stood out in her ability to raise her views with vigour and without fear or favour in any platform,” the ANC said.

The party extended its deepest condolences to Hlongwa’s family and her colleagues in cabinet, her comrades in the ANCYL and ANCWL and ANC members.

“She was prepared to place her own life at risk in order to ensure that the plight of the poor and the downtrodden are taken care of.”

