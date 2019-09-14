ANC expresses 'shock and disbelief' at death of Bavelile Hlongwa

Mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa was returning from an ANC Youth League event at the University of Limpopo on Friday when she died in an accident on the N1 highway, the ANC said.

The ANC expressed its shock and disbelief at the death of Hlongwa with party secretary-general Ace Magashule describing her as a competent, learnt and dedicated cadre.

“As a movement, we are filled with a great sense of grief and shock, to lose such a dynamic, educated, intelligent, fearless and selfless young woman who gave so much of herself, skills, time and life to the service of the people of South Africa and the ANC. She also devoted her time to political education and international work — believed in radical economic transformation and always respected the authority of the movement and abided by decisions of the collective with undivided loyalty,” Magashule said in a statement.