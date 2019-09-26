IN NUMBERS | Baragwanath's casualty numbers reflect Gauteng as a 'war zone'

The casualty department at Africa's biggest hospital treated enough people last year to fill FNB stadium to near capacity.

Shocking statistics tell a tale of how staff at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital dealt with violence and trauma as casualty staff treated a total of 84,846 patients in 2018. That's a staggering average of 7,000 per month.

DA MPL Jack Bloom likened the numbers to a “war zone” when he received the statistics from Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in response to a question posed in the provincial legislature.

The breakdown of incidents is as follows:

Trauma 25,674

Surgery 14,232

Orthopaedics 16,668

Medical 28,284.

Of those, 22,238 were directly related to violence and road accidents:

Gunshots 1,033

Stabbing 3,276

Road accidents 4,406

Burns 1,605

Assaults 4,238

Other injuries 7,677

There were also 3,597 psychiatric cases, 1,298 cases of organophosphate poisoning, and 45 suicides by hanging.

Most categories registered a year-on-year increase except for assault cases, which offered a faint glimmer of respite by dropping by several hundred.