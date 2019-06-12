Bara baby 'snatcher' tells court she intends to plead guilty

A Soweto woman who is accused of kidnapping a baby at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital last week wants to plead guilty to the charge.

Kereleng Ramoisa, 27, appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Wednesday. Her case was postponed to June 21 for her to plead.

The matter was initially set down for a bail application. However, her lawyer Gift Makate told the court that his client intended to plead guilty.

Makate said he needed to consult Ramoisa to get proper instructions.

Dressed in red pants, a blue sweater and a red jersey, Ramoisa looked for her relatives in the gallery.She signalled to a man who nodded back.