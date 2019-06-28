South Africa

Bara baby kidnap suspect freed on R10‚000 bail

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 28 June 2019 - 12:36
Kereleng Ramoisa has been granted R10 000 bail
Image: Nomahlubi Jordaan/TimesLIVE

Kereleng Ramoisa‚ the alleged Bara baby snatcher‚ took a deep breath and smiled briefly on learning she would be released from police custody on R10‚000 bail.

"God is great...‚" a family member exclaimed.

The 24-year-old Soweto woman briefly appeared at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday. She was arrested on June 7‚ a day after a newborn baby was allegedly abducted from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Dressed in a shiny pink tracksuit‚ Ramoisa faced down as she took to the dock‚ shortly before learning her fate.

She has not pleaded to the charge.

Ramoisa's lawyer‚ Gift Makete‚ did not make any submissions to magistrate David Mhangu on Friday.

The prosecution signaled the matter is not a schedule 6 offence and would therefore not oppose bail.

Mhangu told Ramoisa that her bail application had been granted on a few conditions and warned that if she failed to abide to the conditions‚ the bail would be forfeited and a warrant of arrest would be issued.

"Application for bail is granted. Bail amount is R10‚000 to allow for further investigations... You will not interfere with investigations in this matter... You will report at Diepkloof police station...‚" said Mhangu.

Ramoisa's bail conditions further include that she does not make contact with witnesses of the case‚ report to the police station on Mondays and Fridays and return to court when the case resumes.

A family member‚ who asked not to be named said after the matter was adjourned that she had feared bail would not be granted.

"God is great‚ that's all I have to say..."

The relative said the family would support Ramoisa‚ whether or not she was guilty.

The case will resume on July 22.



Source: TMG Digital.

