Bara cash heist like a movie scene - witness

A street vendor who witnessed yesterday's brazen cash-in-transit heist in Soweto has told of how he hid under the table to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

At least two bystanders were shot and injured at the Bara taxi rank when an unknown number of armed robbers exchanged fire with a SBV cash van guards yesterday morning.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the robbers.

The guards were dropping off money at nearby ATMs when they were ambushed by robbers, apparently travelling in four different cars.

She said none of the SBV guards were injured.