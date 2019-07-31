Apartheid sent my mom on path to an indecent funeral

In Cry the Beloved Country, Alan Paton captures the pain of Mfundisi Khumalo over the death of his son by hanging. But another thing that he discusses was the deplorable life of constant dribbling that citizens were subjected to in engaging with the state.

Mfundisi Khumalo, whose life in Mahlabathini, KwaZulu-Natal, was of openness and simplicity with fellow citizens, was troubled and perplexed by his brother's life of inexplicable parables.

Although on leaving Mahlabathini for Johannesburg the Mfudinsi was overpowered by the folly of worldliness and trivia.

He leaned over the window and with a somewhat loud voice for everyone on the train platform to hear as he bade family goodbye "I will let you know when I reach Johannesburg".

Villagers responded with a mixture of respect, surprise and innocuous envy when they learnt that Mfundisi was off to eGoli.