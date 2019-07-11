Soweto mother braves -20˚C to help her son and others recover from severe burns

A Soweto mother’s body was stiff, her hair and eyebrows frozen. But she kept going because she promised her son she would summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

“When you have a goal in your mind, you prepare yourself mentally and physically,” Tebogo Tsotetsi told the Smile Foundation.

She said she fought below-freezing temperatures, dehydration and pain on the way to the top.

“Some days were easy, and others were really difficult, where people just wanted to give up. On the last day, that was me. I wanted to give up. The weather was unbearable at -20˚C. My backpack and my drinking water were both frozen.

"When climbing, you have to drink between four and five litres a day – impossible when your water is one giant ice-block, so we were dehydrated. My body was stiff and so, so cold. Even my hair and eyebrows had frozen. But I made a promise to my son, and that kept me going.”