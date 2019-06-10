Mother shocked by baby's R2,5k price tag

The mother of a baby who was abducted from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital last week has expressed shock that her little girl had a price tag.

Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo, 24, spoke for the first time about her ordeal from the hospital where her baby was snatched by an unknown woman.

"Police told me that my baby was sold for R2,500 and I cannot stop thinking what if I never found her," she said.

Hlatshwayo said she was happy that her baby was found safe and returned back to her.

Hlatshwayo gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at eight months after she was transferred from Orange Farm Clinic due to complications.

She woke up to an empty baby cubicle less than 24 hours later.

Hlatshwayo said a patient next to her bed told her that a lady, who claimed to be her mother-in-law, came while she was heavily sedated.

"I was heavily sedated following my caesarean section procedure and I was resting," she recalled.

Hlatshwayo said she immediately left her bed and walked to the corridors to check for the "mother-in-law" who had taken the baby to be seen by the 'family'.

"I was surprised not to find any family member outside. I then took my phone and checked with my real mother-in-law, but she said she was only on her way. I then panicked and cried helplessly."

Hlatshwayo said she then asked the nurses and security personnel in the ward, but they said they didn't know anything.

"It didn't make sense that not a single staff member saw anything. I was then called to view the hospital footage and I saw a woman I don't know leaving with my baby," she said.