Patients in Gauteng state hospitals wait longer for scans due to shortage of MRI machines.

Gauteng hospitals have a huge problem of broken Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines which often leads to hundred of patients waiting for longer periods of months.

This was revealed by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku who was responding to DA questions in the Gauteng legislature.

According to Masuku, the worst situation is at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital where 607 patients are waiting nine months for a MRI scan.

“The Chris Hani Baragwanath and George Mukhari hospitals each have two MRI machines, but can only rely on one machine as the other ones are broken. The MRI machine at the Helen Jospeh hospital has been broken since March this year and at Steve Biko, the machine broke down a month ago,” Masuku said.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom said MRI scans are a key diagnostic tool in modern medicine.