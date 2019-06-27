Union calls for action against East Rand hospital official

Unions have called for a senior manager at an East Rand hospital to be charged for allegedly trying to conceal the true extent of the facility's overcrowding problem.

This after a nurse took to social media to share her frustrations about an overcrowded maternity ward at the Tembisa Hospital, claiming that two midwives were left to care for 96 pregnant women during a shift last Wednesday.

However, the hospital's management dismissed the nurse's claims as false.

Sowetan has seen a copy of a letter written by Nehawu, accusing the facility's management of sugar-coating the situation.

The letter also states that there is documented proof that more than 90 women were in the ward, adding that the official who stated otherwise should be charged.

"Therefore, we ask for proper disciplinary measures to be taken against her for giving false information to the public and lastly, we request a public apology to the nurses in ward 13," it stated.

Nehawu branch representative at the facility, Mongalo Motsamai, said they had copies of reports from the ward proving that the numbers that were shared by the nurse were accurate.