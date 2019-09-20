Amy’Leigh kidnapping accused 'might do it again'

Venter put it to Motloung that Nel owned a plot which she bought from her parents four years ago. He used this to argue that his client was not a flight risk, would not evade trial and would not interfere with witnesses.

Motloung said he was unaware of the property ownership.

“At this point the accused is a danger to women and children. It is possible that she might do it again,” he told the court.

Venter asked Motloung how Nel would intimate a state witness, who is also a friend of hers.

“Before this crime was committed, these were people who spent most of their time together. It is possible that she might influence her to not even come to this court and testify,” he responded.

Motloung maintained that the state has a strong case against the three accused and would strongly oppose bail.

Legal Aid attorney Lungelo Chirwa, for Van Zyl, argued that Motloung was lying to the court about his recent visit to the family of his client.

Chirwa said he spoke to Van Zyl’s daughter on Thursday and she informed him that Motloung paid them a visit to obtain further information and also asked her if she was willing to testify against her father.

Motloung strongly denied the allegation. He, however, said that Van Zyl’s wife was a possible witness.

The court heard that Van Zyl had also sold his plot because he was not working and could not afford the bond. According to Motloung, Van Zyl informed him that he got less than R6,000 profit when the plot was sold.