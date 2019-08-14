Nurse in 'dog faeces' assault case to stay behind bars, for now

A nurse accused of kidnapping her boyfriend's alleged mistress and ordering her to eat dog faeces tried, unsuccessfully, to quit her job afterwards at a hospital in Cape Town.

This emerged during the bail hearing of Elizabeth Williams, 38, at the Goodwood magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The incident on July 26 prompted an outcry after a video of the 27-year-old victim, purportedly being forced to eat faeces from a packet, was shared online.

It is alleged that the victim was having an affair with William's boyfriend.

Williams, dressed in a blue tracksuit, walked up to the dock slowly from the cells. Breathing deeply, she looked nervous. She faces charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation and crimen injuria.

She was joined in the dock with four others accused of assisting her during the incident. Desmond Alexander, 42, and Amber Booysen, 21, handed themselves over to police on Tuesday.