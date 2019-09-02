WATCH | Pupil saw kidnappers race away with Amy-Lee inside 4x4 at Vanderbijlpark school
A pupil on Monday described the moment a six-year-old girl was kidnapped outside their primary school in the Vaal.
She was speaking to our sister publication TimesLIVE about seven hours after the kidnapping of Amy-Lee de Jager at the Kollegepark Laerskool in Vanderbijlpark. A search is on to find the grade R pupil and her abductors.
The pupil said after her parents dropped her off, she saw teachers trying to chase a white car with the snatched the girl inside.
The car sped off and teachers told pupils to go into classes and pray.
Police earlier confirmed that the girl was grabbed outside school while her mother was dropping her off. The four alleged kidnappers drove off with her in a white Toyota Fortuner.
The kidnappers have since made contact with the family, saying the child was fine, and are demanding a ransom. Police hostage negotiators are among a team trying to help the family.
One parent at the school, Sharon Ragebult, said she was shocked by the incident.
"We've never had safety issues at this school. It's one of the best schools in the area," she said.
She said the community, parents and police must work together and come up with a solution that would address the safety concerns.
An emergency meeting with parents has been called by the school for this evening.
