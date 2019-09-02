WATCH | Pupil saw kidnappers race away with Amy-Lee inside 4x4 at Vanderbijlpark school

A pupil on Monday described the moment a six-year-old girl was kidnapped outside their primary school in the Vaal.

She was speaking to our sister publication TimesLIVE about seven hours after the kidnapping of Amy-Lee de Jager at the Kollegepark Laerskool in Vanderbijlpark. A search is on to find the grade R pupil and her abductors.

The pupil said after her parents dropped her off, she saw teachers trying to chase a white car with the snatched the girl inside.

The car sped off and teachers told pupils to go into classes and pray.

Police earlier confirmed that the girl was grabbed outside school while her mother was dropping her off. The four alleged kidnappers drove off with her in a white Toyota Fortuner.