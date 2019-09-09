Amy'Leigh de Jager's parents arrive at Vanderbijlpark court ahead of 'kidnapping' case

The parents of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager, who was "kidnapped" outside a primary school in Vanderbijlpark last week, have arrived at Gauteng's Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court.

Wynand and Angeline de Jager appeared calm as they entered the courtroom on Monday morning.

The couple was escorted to an office next to the courtroom for privacy.

A large group of family members and friends waited outside court ahead of proceedings. Amy’Leigh’s grandfather, Christo de Jager, was in the gallery.

The father of one of the accused kept to himself..