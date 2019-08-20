Women in three-hour hijack ordeal as friends conned into paying money into e-wallet

Police are warning motorists to be cautious after two men hijacked and kidnapped two women in Mayfair, Johannesburg, in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Church Street around midday on Friday when the women left a restaurant and were getting into their car, police said. A man threatened them with a knife and hijacked the vehicle, driving off with the women and an accomplice.

Police later found their silver Toyota at a block of flats in Westbury with the women still inside.

“The women told the police that they were hijacked and kidnapped by the man who was found with them - and he was arrested,” said Capt Jeanette Backoff.

“The women were extremely traumatised but not otherwise injured.”

Police found R3,230 in cash on the man and will investigate whether this was taken from the women or from their bank accounts.

The arrested suspect faces charges of hijacking and kidnapping.

Armed response company Suburban Control Centre shared the hijacker's modus operandi on Facebook.