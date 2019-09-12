Friend freed after woman is poisoned
The family of a 40-year-old Soweto woman who died after allegedly being poisoned is searching for answers following her mysterious death.
Nompumelelo Zulu died after allegedly being kidnapped and poisoned in White City, Soweto.
Her friend, who was present when she died, was arrested and charged with murder.
She appeared in the Protea magistrate's court and was released on Monday after the court found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute her.
Police spokesperson Capt Mpande Khoza said a case of kidnapping and inquest were being investigated and that no arrests have been made.
Zulu's brother Sphiwe Zulu told Sowetan yesterday that his sister's death has left them with unanswered questions.
"She went missing last Monday. Her phone was later switched off and our worry became worse," Zulu said.
He said his sister's phone was switched back on but she was not responsive.
"We sent her an SMS text three days later after trying to call her and she responded by saying she was not alright but could not talk at that moment.
"We then got a call from her friend who told us to fetch her because she was experiencing health complications. We rushed to her friend's place and found her in an undesirable state. She was lame and could not talk," he said.
She died two hours after arrival at a local clinic.
"The doctors told us that she showed signs of someone who ingested poison. That's when we asked her friend when did Mpumi arrive at her house. She could not give us a definite answer but said her boyfriend dropped her off.
"We suspect that someone was behind her death. We have to wait for the postmortem results to know what kind of poison was used."
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old KwaThema, East Rand, woman was shot dead, allegedly by her cousin's boyfriend who later turned the gun on himself.
Police spokesperson Const Media Khoza said police were called to the scene where they found Siviwe Mvambi with a gunshot wound on her forehead. The neighbours heard several gunshots around 8.30pm.
"When they rushed to check what was happening, they found Mvambi and her cousin's boyfriend on the floor, and both of them were dead."
