Friend freed after woman is poisoned

The family of a 40-year-old Soweto woman who died after allegedly being poisoned is searching for answers following her mysterious death.

Nompumelelo Zulu died after allegedly being kidnapped and poisoned in White City, Soweto.

Her friend, who was present when she died, was arrested and charged with murder.

She appeared in the Protea magistrate's court and was released on Monday after the court found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute her.

Police spokesperson Capt Mpande Khoza said a case of kidnapping and inquest were being investigated and that no arrests have been made.

Zulu's brother Sphiwe Zulu told Sowetan yesterday that his sister's death has left them with unanswered questions.

"She went missing last Monday. Her phone was later switched off and our worry became worse," Zulu said.

He said his sister's phone was switched back on but she was not responsive.