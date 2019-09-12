Over 300 Nigerians flown home after xeno attacks

"Even if things can return to normal, I can never come back to South Africa. To me there is nothing that can bring me back ever again. The majority of the people we met in this country want us to go.

"They are killing people and destroying shops. We thought it was a joke but to our surprise we witnessed it. The situation is worse than anything I have seen in this country. I just want to go," said Amuchie.

On September 2, a mob of people attacked his business and looted it. He ran for his life.

Another Nigerian echoed Amuchie's sentiments at the crowded consulate gate.

"Even 100 years from now, I don't want any of my children to come to South Africa.

"Nobody born of me should ever come to this country," the man said in anger.

By midday, the entrance was packed as more people arrived. Security was beefed up to control the crowd which was made up of men, women and children.

Most of the people who visited the consulate were business owners who employed South Africans in their operations.

Some of those who visited the consulate had expired passports while others needed more documentation as they were travelling with children.