Government denies African countries pulling out of WEF because of xenophobic attacks

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) on Tuesday denied reports that some African countries have withdrawn from the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa now under way in Cape Town.

Reports said Malawi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) would not attend the gathering because of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Violence erupted this week after mobs descended on business hubs and townships in various parts of the country, looting dozens of shops and torching trucks driven by foreigners in an outburst of anti-immigrant anger.

On Tuesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's government summoned SA's envoy and said it would dispatch a delegation to Pretoria to express "deep concern" over attacks on Nigerians.