Bye madam! Domestic worker wins R70m PowerBall jackpot

Bible in hand, an instant millionaire from Pretoria wants a five-bedroom house in a leafy suburb and will pay for her daughter to become the first person in the family to get a degree.

A domestic worker for 30 years, she's quit her job to do everything she ever dreamed of after winning R70m in the PowerBall Plus draw of September 3*, according to lottery operator Ithuba.

Also on her to-do list is renovating the family home she shares with her daughter, grandchild and younger brother.

She wants take her family to Cape Town for the holidays as well, and will buy a smartphone.

Ithuba said the single mother of one had played the winning ticket at her local Shell garage, spending R7.50 using the manual selection method.