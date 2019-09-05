Protests flare up across Africa

Parts of Africa have turned on SA, with the country's businesses being attacked and forced to shut doors while travel warnings were issued to citizens.

SA businesses operating in Nigeria were forced to shut down in retaliation for this week's attacks on foreign nationals.

Yesterday, the Botswana, Nigeria and Lesotho governments issued travel warnings to their citizens planning to visit SA while Malawi said it was monitoring the situation. Shoprite, MTN, DStv, and Pep stores bore the brunt of the attacks, with Nigerians going on the rampage, looting goods and vandalising the stores.

Shoprite Group confirmed in a media statement yesterday that several stores in SA, Nigeria and Zambia "were unable to open due to the protest action and extensive damage has been done to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours, impacting the lives of millions of law-abiding people".