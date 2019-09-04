SA feels the heat as African musos boycott events in country

The SA music scene has been jolted by an overwhelming cultural boycott as a result of the xenophobic attacks in SA.

Two upcoming events – Afropunk Joburg and DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival – are feeling the heat the most.

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy is scheduled to headline the third Afropunk Joburg at Constitution Hill on December 30 and 31 alongside American musician Solange, Miguel and Masego.

But his Twitter rant on Tuesday night has many fans wondering if he will pitch.

“I personally have had my own xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans and because of that I have not set foot in SA since 2017,” Burna Boy tweeted.