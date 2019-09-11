Flight taking Nigerians home faces long delays due to 'immigration' issues

A flight from Johannesburg to Lagos that was arranged to evacuate Nigerians who fear xenophobic attacks in SA was delayed on Wednesday because of problems experienced at check-in.

Prince Ben Okoli, president of the Nigerian Citizens Association SA, said the chartered flight by Nigerian airline Air Peace was due to leave with the first batch of Nigerians at 9.10am on Wednesday.

"However, a number of people were singled out by immigration as they were about to board the flight. This has led to a delay in the flight leaving SA. We are currently looking at solutions to the problem.

"Some [Nigerian nationals] were identified as having problems with immigration. Authorities are attending to the problem. By now they should have left," Okoli said at 3.30pm on Wednesday.