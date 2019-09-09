Ignoring xenophobia is a danger that will get to you some day

Frantz Fanon was still a student when his philosophy teacher from a small island in the Americas told him this:

“When you hear someone insulting the Jews pay attention; he is talking about you.”

Fanon, the renowned political philosopher and a leading thinker of the decolonisation movement, went on to write in his Black Skin, White Masks, first published in 1952, that he believed the teacher’s statement to be universally true.

“...I was responsible in my body and my soul for the fate reserved for my brother. Since then, I have understood that what he meant quite simply was the anti-Semite is inevitably a negrophobe.”

At the time of writing the book, discrimination against Jewish people was still prevalent in Europe where they were seen by some as not being white, and therefore not Euopean enough.

It was the teacher’s observation that those who held such views against Jewish people in Europe and other parts of the world that were under European colonial rule, ultimately proved themselves to be anti-black.

But Fanon and his teacher could have substituted “Jews” and “Semites” with any other groups on earth that were victims of racial or ethnic prejudice, discrimination and, yes, colonialism, and the statement would have still been true.