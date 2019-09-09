Bheki Cele says government has a plan to end xenophobic attacks

Government has a plan to end the xenophobic attacks which have engulfed Gauteng but the plan cannot be released to the public.

This was said by police minister Bheki Cele on Monday, a day after two people were killed in the Johannesburg inner city during xenophobic attacks. The violence and deaths happened after a gathering by hostel dwellers in Belgaria, eastern Johannesburg, went out of control.

So far the death toll has risen to 12. On Monday, Cele met with business leaders in Randburg to discuss the xenophobic attacks which have resulted in a diplomatic fallout for South Africa in the rest of the continent.

“No. We are not going to stand here and tell you the plan and then say to criminals you go and counter us. They (criminals) have strategies; we are not going to give them our plan. We don’t have their plans. The plan [for the country] is there. I must put you at ease, even with the business [community] we only gave just the top of the plan rather than actual plan [detail],” said Cele.