Africa our beginning, our ending

The African continent is increasingly getting fed-up with us. Reports of South Africans attacking Africans from outside the borders of this country has caused a number of states to take action.

For years the continent has been patient with us, condemning acts of xenophobia whenever they flare up, without actually punishing SA for them.

Most of them seemed to understand that we were still a relatively young nation that was going through growing pains of instability and social upheavals.

They appreciated that decades of isolation from the rest of the continent due to the apartheid system, as well as the racist doctrine that taught locals that they were better than all other Africans north of the Limpopo River, had left most of us damaged and ignorant.

But the continent is growing tired of our excuses and refuses to watch quietly while citizens of this continent get attacked, hounded out of their business and killed simply because they do not hold South African passports.