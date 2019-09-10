Nigerians' double standards

When Nigerian nationals undermined and embarrassed our police by chasing them down the streets, throwing stones, Nigeria did not condemn that act of criminality by their nationals. Didn't condone lawlessness? - Anon

Joburg, Pretoria an eyesore

My heart is sore when I see what happens in Joburg and Pretoria. The once beautiful cities are fast becoming slums. Those shops in Marshall and Commissioner streets where we used to buy good garments are no more. - Chopo

Let choral music be earlier

I wonder who changed choral music on SAfm to 3am from Sunday midday. Who is listening in at that time of the night? I think the presenter has no audience. I wish it could be brought back to its early slot. - Choral music lover

Mugabe oppressed his people

At long last Robert Mugabe is no more. He is the "hero" who will be remembered for his arrogance, oppressing his people and bringing the economy of Zimbabwe to its knees. He did not even built a single town. - Chopo

Black, white need each other

Julius Malema seems to hate South African whites, European whites and American whites. He wants us to also hate them too, for what good reason? We need each other as members of the human race . - Johane