South Africa

Wrap| All the details on SA's anti-femicide protests and shutdowns

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 05 September 2019 - 06:51
The deaths of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels, and Janika Mallo, who were all brutally killed by men in this country over the past week, have sparked various movements across the nation.
The deaths of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels, and Janika Mallo, who were all brutally killed by men in this country over the past week, have sparked various movements across the nation.
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

The deaths of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels, and Janika Mallo, who were all brutally killed by men in this country over the past week, have sparked various movements across the nation.

Some of these movements are set to disrupt the World Economic Forum that is taking place in Cape Town.

Here is what you need to know:

Am I Next

The Am I Next movement has garnered support across the nation. This in the wake of  the  frustrations of many South African women who have grown tired of the perceived inaction displayed by the government.

This week, South Africans learnt that first-year UCT film student Mrwetyana was allegedly murdered by a Post Office employee, Jegels was murdered by her estranged police officer boyfriend and Mallo was raped and found with her head bashed in her grandmother's yard.

The country also heard of the gruesome murders of Nolunde Vumsindo, Meghan Cremer, Jesse Hess and many others.

Women safe space protest

SA women unite

March for women by men

SA shutdown

Petition 

More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for the death penalty to be implemented in South Africa.

By Wednesday, a change.org petition had gained over 531,642 signatures. Another petition was launched which called on parliament to declare gender-based violence a state of emergency in the country.

This petition received more than 422,484 signatures.

Angered by the recent spate of violent attacks against women and children in South Africa, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre on September 4 2019. The venue is where the World Economic Forum on Africa is being held, hosting delegates from around the world.

Country's femicide list keeps growing

"South Africa femicide rate is five times more than the global rate," minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa was quoted addressing a femicide ...
News
1 day ago

Society at large perpetuates gender-based violence

Many say that this year's Women's Month ends on a very sad note which is true, but it also ends on a real note.
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH | 'We want Cyril', gender-violence protesters chant at WEF

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special adviser on gender-based violence was shouted down on Wednesday when she attempted to address protesters who ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X