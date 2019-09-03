Angry mob torches Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer's house in Cape Town

But Khayelitsha Ward 94 councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni told TimesLIVE that residents demanded a meeting after they saw the police’s forensic unit “digging” at the accused’s yard on Monday.

The decision to burn down the accused’s house was taken at a community meeting earlier on Tuesday.

“Neighbours called me about what was happening. They suspected this had to do with Uyinene’s murder and demanded that I address the community," he said.

Mngxunyeni said he first held a meeting with SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) leadership in the area Monday, who wanted answers.

On Tuesday, as the word spread that the suspect lived in the property, more community members demanded that a community meeting be held and that community leaders address them.

A general meeting of the community was convened at 6pm, he said.

“At the meeting, the residents said the ANC government is failing us and that women are dying like flies. They said we are not going to fold our arms, we are going to that house.”

Mngxunyeni said he pleaded without luck for people to abandon that idea, saying: "Let's allow the law to take its course."

But he said angry residents would not listen and that he felt unsafe, so he left the meeting. He received a call from police at around 7.40pm informing that a house was on fire.