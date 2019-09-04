'Am I Next' vigils take over grieving varsities

Night vigils in memory of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and other femicide victims are being held in universities across the country since Monday.

Rhodes, Wits and Nelson Mandela universities held vigils last night as messages of support continued to pour in for grieving Mrwetyana's family.

The University of the Western Cape was also planning a vigil for today, while UCT held an emotional night vigil on Monday after a 42-year old man had earlier confessed to killing and raping Mrwetyana, 19.

Mrwetyana's friends, fellow students and university staff braved Monday's chilly weather and congregated at the university in the evening to pay tributes to the slain film and media student.

The University of Pretoria also had a silent vigil yesterday, packing the amphitheatre at the main campus under the sombre theme "Am I Next".

One of their posters read: "No one should live in fear of being the next victim."

Last night also saw the Nelson Mandela University residence student community in Port Elizabeth commemorating the lives lost as a result of gender-based violence across the country.

The vigil was also held to support "the reality of being a woman at the university spaces". It too was held under the "Am I Next?" theme, which had been trending on social media in SA since Monday.