WATCH | 'We want Cyril', gender-violence protesters chant at WEF

When she told them, "the president has been very strong on fighting gender-based violence" they erupted in loud jeers that culminated in the chant: "We want state of emergency."

Shisana joined in with the chant, which developed into a call to "shut down the country".

When Shisana attempted to resume her remarks, the demonstrators refused to listen to her, chanting: "We want Cyril."

Shisana introduced herself as the chair of the presidency's interim steering committee on gender-based violence and femicide, which held its first meeting on Tuesday.

But her remarks about steering committees and declarations angered protesters, who said they were demanding action rather than words.