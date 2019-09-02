Cape Town City to honour murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana
Cape Town City will be playing to honour the memory of the murdered University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana when they welcome Golden Arrows in their Absa Premiership League encounter, the club said on Monday.
City host Durban team Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on September 22, on the league’s return from the current Fifa international date.
Condolences are pouring in on social media for Mrwetyana's family following the news of her murder.
“It is with horror and sadness that we learn of the passing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana,” City said posted on their official Twitter account on Monday.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all during this time.
"The club will play its next home game in Cape Town in honour of her memory."
It is with horror and sadness that we learn of the passing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Our thoughts and prayers are with all during this time.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 2, 2019
The club will play its next home game in Cape Town in honour of her memory ?#UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/F6reiZZEVa
One concerned Twitter user, commented that: “We [the public, are] somehow getting tired of these noble gestures, we need action. And you @CapeTownCityFC can help and do something.”
City responded: “We cannot replace government or police, but can use football to raise awareness. That is what we are doing.”
Mrwetyana, the 19-year-old first year film and media studies student, went missing last Thursday and was confirmed dead on Monday.