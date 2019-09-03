Khanya Mrwetyana pens emotional homage to her slain sister Uyinene

Khanya Mrwetyana, the older sister of murdered UCT student Uyinene, has paid homage to her in a touching and emotional Facebook post on Monday evening.

Nene, who was last seen leaving her university residence, Roscommon, on Saturday, August 24, was allegedly locked inside the Clareinch post office, where she was raped and murdered.

She had allegedly been lured by a 42-year old man who is an employee at the branch. The man appeared in court on charges of murder and rape on Monday.

As the nation was mourning Nene's death, with some even calling for the return of the death penalty, Khanya took to Facebook to express her pain and asked for Devine intervention.