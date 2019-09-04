Bad parents - that's who can be blamed for South Africa's sick society

An absence of good parenting in some families lies at the heart of the social ills plaguing South Africa, suggests Universities South Africa CEO Prof Ahmed Bawa.

Calling on academic institutions to act in concert against gender-based violence and other crimes, he said it was not enough to simply condemn murders such as that of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

“If we want our society to change for the better, we need to respond differently to the decay that we’re increasingly witnessing in our society,” said Bawa. “Universities need to lead South Africa towards that change."

He said it was not enough for our institutions of higher learning to simply recognise the prevalence of gender-based violence. Rather, they had to act to change the culture that generates such violence against women and children.

No one walks into a post office expecting to die, he said, referring to Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

“A post office is a space for public service that no one associates with danger. Yet, the Clareinch post office is the place where this young woman met her untimely and gruesome death. Mrwetyana died at the hands of a deeply cruel and perverted man who appears to have planned his action in pursuit of sexual gratification at all costs.”