Nothing left of Uyinene Mrwetyana suspect's burnt house

Burst water pipes were the only sign yesterday that anyone had once inhabited the burnt-out ruin that used to be the home of Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer.

Residents of I Section in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, torched the house on Tuesday night after learning their neighbour - a clerk at Clareinch post office in Claremont - had been arrested for the murder.

Motorists stopped and shot pictures of the house. Some people cursed and spat as they passed, while others took selfies.

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed flames lighting up the sky as the modest home was reduced to a heap of broken asbestos and charred blocks.

Mattresses reduced to a tangle of twisted wires were strewn in the overgrown yard. City of Cape Town officials were on the scene to cut off the gushing water.

The alleged killer's next-door neighbour, Lungelwa Noveve, said she was still shocked by the allegations.