Bring on the chemical castration for rapists, says ANCWL

Women across South Africa have expressed their anger over rape and gender-based violence following Mrwetyana's killing, and that of Eastern Cape female boxer Leighandre Jegels.

Speaking at the same press conference, ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini said the league wanted to sponsor a private members' bill to deal with gender-based violence and rape.

The league wants perpetrators to be denied bail, face a life sentence and for the change of the law to place the burden of proof of innocence on the accused men.

Meanwhile, the league wants women to take part in a "stay away" on Monday.

"Women must not go to work, because we are the ones, through paid and unpaid labour, that make big businesses have those transactions on a daily basis," said Dlamini.

Dlamini also called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on the matter. She also wants the security cluster to further present a report.